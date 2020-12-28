Abilene man killed in early morning crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 46-year-old Abilene man has died after a crash on Highway 36.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) says 46-year-old Mutagaa Smith died at the hospital after the crash that occurred early Monday morning.

Police say Smith was driving north on Highway 36 near Blackburn Road in southeast Abilene in a Mazda four-door sedan when he crossed into the oncoming lane.

Witnesses told police Smith missed one vehicle but then collided head-on with a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup.

Fire crews extricated Smith from the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police say “it does not appear Mr. Smith was wearing a seat belt.”

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

APD says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.