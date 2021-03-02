Abilene man killed in fatal crash after running over a mattress on the road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Abilene man was killed in a fatal crash reported on Tuesday Morning.

Dustin Garcia, 40, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace.

The incident happened on Hwy. 277 North of the clear fork of the Brazos River bridge around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Hawley Police Department, the victim was traveling South towards Abilene.

Officials say the victim, who was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion, appears to have run over a mattress laying in the outside lane of traffic when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the inside lane, hit a guard rail, spun around several times and stopped in the middle of the highway, facing east.

A 2012 Volvo Combination Tractor traveling south was unable to see the vehicle on the road due to the dust lifted by the spin-out. The trailer struck the vehicle killing the only occupant.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries.

Police says the owner of the mattress could be charged with Failure to Secure Cargo causing death.

“A witness reports seeing the mattress fly out of the back of a possibly brown crew cab pickup that also had a white appliance, (washer, dryer, etc.), but thought the pickup was slowing down to go back and pick it up. If anyone has information on this brown pickup, please call the Hawley Police Department at 325-537-9311.” said the Hawley Police Department.