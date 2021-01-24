Abilene man killed in head-on crash on city’s south side

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a head-on crash on the city’s south side Saturday evening, according to Abilene police.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of South 7th Street at about 6 p.m., Saturday.

According to police, a black Chevrolet Traverse was traveling westbound in the inside lane of South 7th St., when it was hit by a black 2015 Kia Forte, driven by 31-year-old Keith De La Vega of Abilene.

Police said the Kia had veered left and entered the inside west bound lane, hitting the Chevrolet head on.

The driver of the Chevy was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. De La Vega was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that even though alcohol was not suspected in the crash, blood samples were obtained.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.