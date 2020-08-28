Abilene man killed in rollover accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was killed in a single-car rollover Thursday night.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 45-year-old Cesario Campos, of Abilene, was involved in a crash Thursday night just before 10:30 in the 3200 block of South Danville.

Campos was driving a 1990s GMC pickup north on Danville when he failed to maneuver the entrance ramp, APD says.

The pickup left the roadway and rolled, ejecting Campos, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Campos was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.