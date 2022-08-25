ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals.

(Courtesy: Danielle Robertson) Image of Shane Robertson, named #48 on Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State, shared Aug. 2022

William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research.

Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and families. Located in Abilene but serving much of our part of the state, Robertson helps his clients through wealth protection strategies.

According to an Abilene community member, Robertson understands the unique economic climate of Abilene first hand, as he is a longtime local.

Robertson is said to be fulfilling his calling to help others, by providing financial solutions to positively impact the community.

While successful career-wise, Robertson has also been successful within his home church, family and the Abilene community.

“Shane loves Abilene, has raised his family in Abilene, does business in Abilene, supports other Abilene businesses, goes to church in Abilene, and supports charities like the Love and Care Ministry in Abilene.“

Robertson and his wife of 25 years, Kim, have three children whom they’ve raise in Abilene. The Robertsons call themselves a Texas Tech family, as Kim and Shane are graduates of the university, as are two of their kids.

Congratulations, to Shane Robertson, on making the Forbe’s list of Top Financial Security Professionals! It is clear that the Abilene community appreciates and supports you.