Abilene man ordained a priest of the Diocese of San Angelo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been ordained a priest of the Diocese of San Angelo.

Kevin Lenius, 27, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of San Angelo by Bishop Michael J. Sis Saturday morning during mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

Lenius first the entered seminary with the diocese of San Angelo in 2012.

He spent four years at Conception Seminary College in Northwest Missouri and started theology at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston in 2016. After two years of study in Houston and one pastoral year in the San Angelo diocese, he joined the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.

Last year, Father Lenius was ordered a Deacon, “To be ordained a deacon is the last big step before being ordained a priest next summer,” said Bishop Micheal Sis, the Bishop of the Diocese of San Angelo, which is over Catholic Churches in Abilene.

While Deacons are similar to priests, they cannot perform certain catholic rituals during worship services.

Lenius, now a priest, celebrated his first mass of thanksgiving in his home parish of Holy Family in Abilene, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

He will also celebrate a Solemn High Mass in Latin at Sacred Heart Church in Abilene.

Lenius’ first assignment will be as parochial vicar at St. Stephen Parish in Midland.

Father Lenius can now serve at a parish in west Texas for the rest of his life.

“I am very grateful to Bishop Sis for this assignment, and I am eager to meet the parish community very soon, “said Father Lenius in a Facebook post.

“To everyone at St. Stephen’s, know that I will be keeping all of you in prayer as I prepare for ordination and get ready to begin my service to you later this summer. Please pray for me as I prepare to be your priest.”