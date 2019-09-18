Abilene man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery for role in deadly 2018 incident

ABILENE KTAB/KRBC– An Abilene man has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Xavier Applin, 18, gave an open plea to aggravated robbery Monday as part of a plea agreement that will see additional charges of murder and robbery dropped.

Chassidy Pimpton (left) and Jonathan Williams (right)

Applin and three other suspects, Chassidy Pimpton, Jonathan Williams, and an unnamed minor, were all initially charged with murder in connection to the death of Chance Bonni, 23, in August 2018.

Police say all four went to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Fairmount Street in Abilene to confront Bonni.

That’s when one of the suspects filed a shot gun through the front door of an apartment hitting Bonni in the chest.

Bonni died on his way to the hospital.

Pimpton and Williams are still waiting for their cases to go through court.

They are charged with aggravated robbery and robbery as well.

The juvenile’s case is not public record due to his age, so KTAB and KRBC do not have record on where it stands in the legal process.

*Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that Applin pleaded guilty only to aggravated robbery.