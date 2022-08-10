ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was charged with murder a year earlier for the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man, plead guilty in court Wednesday. He received a 25 to life sentence.

Fernando Gallegos, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested Friday, May 7, 2021 in connection to the May 5 stabbing death of 26-year-old Joseph Rogers. Rogers was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

Fast forward more than a year, 30-year-old Gallegos plead guilty in the 42nd District Court in Taylor County.

Gallegos was sentenced to serve 50 years on the charge of Capital Murder. 25 years of those years must be spent in prison.