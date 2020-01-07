Abilene man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 young girls for 5 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Michael Leon Grubb, 36, pleaded guilty just before his trial started Tuesday to sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14 that were known to him.

According to court documents, Grubb later admitted during a recorded confession to touching the girls inappropriately for approximately five years.

Punishment will be decided by a jury, who will decide between 25-99 years or life in prison.