ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, accused of being one in a group of five people who killed a man during a New Year’s Eve robbery, has officially pleaded guilty to the crime.

Michael Wright-Collazo, charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery Thursday, in connection to the robbery and shooting death of David Devora on December 31, 2019. The state of Texas waived Wright-Collazo’s murder charge.

Creshawn Howard, Rodaesia Hines and Tyree Neel were all charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery, alongside Michael Wright-Collazo, with the alleged mastermind of the crime- Isaiah Arredondo, who has also been charged with murder.

All five of the suspects who were accused of being present during the crime against David Devora, were indicted in March of 2021.

Wright-Collazo is accused of robbing Devora’s home for money to bail a friend out of jail, while Howard is accused of firing the fatal shot.

As part of Wright-Collazo’s Aggravated Robbery plea, the now 20-year-old will commit to 15 years of jail time.