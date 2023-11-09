Editor’s correction: This article originally reported that Clinton was sentenced to 59 years. That mistake has since been corrected to 50 years.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who had previously been found incompetent to stand trial for a Murder charge against his ex-mother-in law, was deemed ‘competent’ Thursday and sentenced to spend 50 years in prison.

Gary Shane Clinton was declared incompetent at a Taylor County courthouse in the spring of 2019, and was sent to a mental health facility. Now, more than five years later, he was tried for his accused crime.

Clinton was accused of stabbing 75-year-old Arlinda “Lin” Rushing to death in her Abilene home in September 2018.

Rushing’s daughter and Clinton were married, and divorced at least 10 years prior to her murder.

In Thursday’s trial with the 350th District Court of Taylor County, Gary Shane Clinton was sentenced to spend 50 years in prison for the Murder of Lin Rushing.