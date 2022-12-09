ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This week members of the Abilene Police Department testified in court regarding a suspect who was alleged to have committed numerous sexual assault crimes over ten years ago from 2010 to 2013.

Through DNA analysis, Detectives in the Major Investigations Bureau were able to link 55-year-old Sedrick Anthony Daughtery to four sexual assaults.

The cases involved victims that were known and unknown to the suspect with the findings from the cases leading to the Abilene man receiving a life sentence for his actions.

The Abilene Police Department would like to recognize the courage of the victims in these cases and the coordinated effort with the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office.