Abilene man returns to family after 118 day battle with COVID-19

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fields family welcomed back father and husband Daryl Monday at Encompass Health after a nearly 4 month battle with COVID.

“There were days when I just thought, ‘How am I gonna get through this?'” says Daryl.

He was admitted to an ICU in their hometown of San Marcos in July after two weeks of a worsening case of COVID. He was one of four in his family to get sick at the time, though the others recovered.

“As we got better and he worsened it was just like, ‘Why?’ Like, ‘Why him, why my dad?'” says Daryl’s middle child, Lindsey Fields.

Upon being admitted, he was put on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma. He would not wake up again for 90 days.

“Basically he went in in July and he woke up and it’s October,” said his wife, Laura Fields.

With their five kids at different schools and the family in the process of moving back to Abilene, it was an especially difficult time. Even so, they made the four hour drive whenever possible.

“It was hard seeing him like that, like I’ve never seen my dad that sick before,” says Daryl’s youngest, Lacey Fields.

“I thought he was going to die. I really thought that we were going to be losing our dad,” Lindsey said.

All throughout his stay, his wife Laura would sit by his bed and talk with him, hoping he could hang on for another day.

“I would tell him what the kids were doing, I would pray with him. Then I would always just end it by saying, ‘Don’t leave me here with all these crazy kids. We’ve got stuff to do.’ They did tell me on day 28, ‘He’s probably not going to make it,” Laura says.

Now 118 days later, Daryl is back, though 90 pounds lighter and with a stoma in his neck. He says this experience has given him and his family a new outlook on the virus.

“COVID has rocked our world,” Daryl says.

“You don’t really realize the seriousness until it is either a friend, a sibling, a parent,” said Lindsey.

Now he faces his final hurdle: rehab. At Encompass he will learn to stand, walk, and live again.

“We’re gonna get back to our way of life, and back to my family, and I can’t wait. I can’t wait,” Daryl says.