Abilene man saves motorists stranded in floodwaters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After months of dry hot weather, a Thursday flash flood warning caught much of the Big Country by surprise. Abilene city staff and local wrecking services weren’t left a moments rest, responding to water rescue calls all over the city.

One man took to the flooded streets to take some of that burden off their shoulders, as he has been doing for around 7 years now.

” Unless there’s something major I don’t really start hitting people up but you know if there’s something like this ill go out myself and putter around and find people that need help.” Says Abilenian Stephen Hunt, who spent hours searching for and rescuing stranded motorists.

Caleb Pringle of Winters was visiting a friend in Abilene when the storm front came in. He tried to head back home, but says the worst of it hit when he was on the road. Pringle then found himself stranded on a south Abilene access road. Until Hunt came through.

“He asked if I needed some help getting towed to the store. I said yeah sure that’d be great. Get out of the water at least.” Says Pringle.

It’s a service hunt offers entirely for free. Sharing that he just enjoys helping people.

“If they’re like super persistent like I’ll definitely take a donation like. I don’t charge people or ask for money or anything.” Hunt said.

For years he has performed this service with the help of his custom Land rover, Even offering his services during snowstorms. His vehicle is lifted higher than normal, and fitted with a winch and towing rope. Hunt says that when he first got the car near 9 years ago he began helping others almost immediately.

“I feel like we’re here on this planet for such a short amount of time like, why not help people. Cuz otherwise I’d be probably watching Netflix or studying. And who likes studying? Haha” Says Hunt.

And though he is happy to help in any way he can. He says the fewer cars he has to rescue the better.

” If you don’t know what you’re doing if you don’t have the equipment, if you’re not confident don’t go out. That’s really the best advice i can give.” Hunt Says.