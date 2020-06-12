Abilene man sentenced for 2018 robbery turned deadly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been sentenced to 35 years for his role in a 2018 robbery that turned deadly.

Taylor County officials say 19-year-old Jonathan Williams received the sentence Friday morning after pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery that led to the death of 23-year-old Chance Bonni.

The crime occurred in August 2018, when police say four young suspects, including Williams, went to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Fairmont Street just after midnight to confront multiple people.

One of the suspects reportedly fired a shotgun into the residence, striking Bonni in the chest. He later died at the hospital.