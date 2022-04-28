TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 75 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation.

Juan Deleon received his 75-year prison sentence Wednesday following a pre-sentencing investigation that began when he pleaded guilty to Burglary of a Habitation in March.

Deleon is accused of being part of a string of burglaries that took place in Taylor County in 2020.

He was officially arrested following a high speed chase through Taylor County in August of that year.

Both Deleon and another suspect, Farrah McMillian, were inside a vehicle that fled down I-20. Deleon was apprehended after he left the vehicle and led officers of a brief foot chase.

Stolen items from a recent burglary were found in the vehicle.

Deleon was initially charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, however the 75-year-sentence was just for the burglary charge.

McMillian received a 6-year sentence for her part in the crime last May.