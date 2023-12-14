ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a child.

Lee Ramirez received his 10-year probation sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state police began investigating Ramirez in 2018 when a family member of a 13-year-old child came forward and claimed Ramirez was sexually assaulting this child.

The documents also claim this child’s mother spoke to police and said Ramirez had been sneaking into her children’s room, but her daughter always denied allegations of assault.

This mother moved her children into a different room and even put a rope on the door knob each night, but Ramirez was still getting into the room, so she moved her family out of this house.

This child and her little sister were interviewed by police, and the documents state both described instances where they were sexually assaulted or touched inappropriately by Ramirez.

Ramirez previously stood trial for this crime, which resulted in a hung jury.