Abilene man shares story of redemption achieved through Rise Discipleship Men’s Home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man who says his drug addiction cost him everything and managed to get his life back on track says The Rise Discipleship Men’s Home helped him get it all turned around.

The Rise Discipleship Men’s Home held a celebration of the life change and growth they’ve helped spur, including that of Michael Alcantar.

“When I started getting into methamphetamines, I started shooting it up, using it, and I think that’s when my life really, really spiraled out of control,” Alcantar said.

Alcantar was happily married to his wife Victoria for 14 years, having 3 kids with her and 2 step daughters, but says his meth addiction put a strain on those relationships.

“I didn’t realize how much of an effect I was having on them because I wasn’t physically abusive to any of my kids. It didn’t mean that I wasn’t really scarring them mentally and emotionally,” Alcantar said.

Alcantar says the drug prevented him from recognizing his behavior.

“She ended up divorcing me, and I thank God for that because she didn’t want to lose her marriage,” Alcantar said.

It was then when Alcantar realized it was time to make a change. That’s when he found The Rise Discipleship Men’s Home.

“When I got to the home I was able to really, really find out why I was dealing with what I was dealing with,” Alcantar said.

The Rise Discipleship Men’s Home is a 6-month program that helps those struggling with not only alcohol and drugs, but also depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Alcantar says it was a process, but that was when he began to see his life turn around.

One of his mentors from the home, Senior Pastor of Rise Church Rey Sandoval, was even able to remarry Alcantar and his wife.

“His baby girls and his sons, they have a dad back, his wife has a husband back, and so by us helping one person, we just helped five other people. So it’s an incredible, incredible story,” Sandoval said.