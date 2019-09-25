Abilene man shot, arrested by DPS after highway pursuit

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shot and arrested a man Tuesday after a highway pursuit.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a reported stolen vehicle in Sweetwater around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon, where the suspect then led them on a chase west on Insterstate 20 into Colorado City.

After exiting at Highway 208 in Colorado City, 29-year-old Christopher Charles Minor, of Abilene, got out after the vehicle was disabled and threatened troopers with a gun, DPS says.

Minor was shot, arrested and taken to Mitchell County Hospital for treatment before being transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, according to DPS.

Officials say Minor will face multiple charges in Mitchell County pending the outcome of the Texas Rangers investigation.