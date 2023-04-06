Robert Guevara has been indicted on several charges related to an incident with the Abilene Police Department.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was shot by police in January has been indicted on several charges related to assault, drugs, and child endangerment.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Robert Guevara Jr. Thursday for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Endangering a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft of a Firearm in connection to the shooting which happened 3500 block of N 9th Street January 22.

Police say that prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, Guevara approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Former Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Guevara had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when Guevara turned away, he was confronted by police.

Guevara did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers. He did receive medical treatment and survived his injuries.

In an interview from jail, Guevara told his side of the story, saying he was picking up his son after a nap and when he went to put his son inside the car, which was his cousin’s, he noticed the gun and picked it up.

That’s when he says he was accosted by police, who never identified themselves officially, and was shot while trying to hand them the gun.

KTAB and KRBC have requested police body camera footage of the incident and are awaiting an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office to see if it can be obtained.

Guevara now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

