Abilene man shot during altercation over dogs, family upset shooter hasn’t been arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man says he was shot by a neighbor while trying to break up a fight between their dogs, and now his family is wondering why an arrest hasn’t been made.

James Harrell lives at the Westgate Mobile Home Park with his wife Daniela and her daughter. Their lives changed on Sunday when James took their chihuahua out for a neighborhood walk.

“My husband was laying in front of our porch. Holding his wound with his pants down, and the dude that shot him is standing across the street,” says Daniela.

James says it was just after 1 p.m. when he took the dog out, telling his wife that all went well until the dog got away from him.

“My husband says she got off the leash, he called her over and as he’s calling her, his dogs came running out the gate, jumped on her, all three of them at the same time,” Daniela says.

James says he then went to fight his neighbor’s dogs off of his own, when that neighbor came out and called to James.

“And he says, ‘Oh, you’re trying to stab my dog?’ and pulls his gun out and shoots my husband,” Daniela said.

James says he did not have a weapon at any point during the altercation. Since he was unarmed and attempting to defend his dog, they say they feel their neighbors response was disproportionate.

“Sure, if somebody’s threatening their life, then yes, by all means you have a right to defend yourself. But my husband was in no form or fashion attempting to harm this man,” says Daniela.

After multiple calls to 911, James was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for what Abilene police (APD) says are non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet, according to Daniela, entered through her husband’s left leg and exited through his back right gluteal muscle. It did not hit any bone, but did disrupt some of his bodily functions.

“It went completely through, which, it did damage to him,” Daniela says.

A statement from APD says that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, a situation that Daniela says she feels is dangerous for her and her 18-year-old daughter at home.

“I’m afraid to go home because he’s still there, and if you pulled a gun because you thought my husband was going to hurt your dog, well now the police are in your life, what’s going to stop you from coming over there and doing something to me?” says Daniela.