Abilene man warning residents after storage unit burglarized

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man wants to warn residents about storage unit safety after his unit was broken into within the last month.

Chase Radillo grew up in Abilene but recently moved near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Walked in and noticed everything was out of place and everything was gone,” said Radillo.

Radillo was in Abilene to begin moving his belongings out of the unit when he realized it had been broken into.

“Yeah, just wiped me out and wiped out my friend next to me and went in through his unit as well,” said Radillo.

Radillo says the burglar unscrewed the sheet metal between his and his friend’s units.

“Kinda sentimental, a man’s tools a lot of history to them,” said Radillo.

The tools were gifted to Radillo and his friend Chris after his childhood neighbor passed away.

“We were going to hold onto it and pass it on to our sons,” said Radillo.

Radillo did file an incident report with the Abilene Police Department but says he did not have the serial numbers for the tools nor renters insurance on the unit.

“You hate to put it on the owner, but you as a person with your belongings that you’ve worked for, man, take care of them,” said Rick Tomlin, public information officer with Abilene PD.

Tomlin says there is a website residents can use to protect their valuables called Lead Online.

“Take those serial numbers down on the important stuff at least, you want to make sure it’s recovered if stolen,” said Tomlin.

If that step is taken, whenever APD does recover stolen goods, they can link the serial codes back to the rightful owners.

A Texas Department of Public Safety reports 2020 reports October being the second highest month for burglaries in the state.