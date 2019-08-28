Abilene man’s toilet display allowed to stay in front yard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Several commodes will continue to sit pretty in one man’s front yard after the City of Abilene cleared the homeowner of any city code violations.

Ray Wriglesworth received the notice from the city back in July asking him to take down his display outside his home on the 1900 block of Ross Avenue.

Several weeks have since passed since the notice’s delivery and in that time the City of Abilene’s legal department reviewed Wriglesworth’s display and complaints made against it and cleared the homeowner of any wrongdoing.

“They’re just fine according to their legal team. If someone else complains I guess we’ll cross that bridge when it comes,” said Wriglesworth.

We reached out to the city for a statement on this story but the legal department was not at liberty to discuss any particulars of this case.