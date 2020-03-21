Abilene martial arts school offering free online training classes

1  of  41
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene martial arts school is offering free online training classes.

According to Premier Martial Arts Abilene, free classes will be available to the Abilene community of all ages and levels including self-defense, fitness, and life-skills.

“We at Premier Martial Arts Abilene want to keep providing a valuable service for everyone during this difficult time and keep you training and improving! Due to COVID-19, we are socially responsible while adapting to a new world,” said Grand Master James Cox in a press release.

Premier Martial Arts instructors are personally delivering the belts and certificates to over 160 homes to congratulate students who passed their belt test but will miss the big Spring Graduation due to the close.

The martial arts school will make the classes available via Zoom as well as on their Facebook business pages. “Along with Zoom, we will then invite all members to join a private Facebook group and continue to upload content on our YouTube channel (James Cox Premier Martial Arts).”

“We have an at-home reward personal development program for anyone to use for families to get involved, the kids can accumulate points to redeem for prizes by continuing positive education and doing acts of kindness at home! … We are going to hand-deliver to your homes your belts and certificates! “

For more information contact Grand Master James Cox, 325-439-0182, gmjamescox@gmail.com or go to their website https://premiermartialarts.com/

