Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams a finalist for City Manager position in Washington State

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams is a finalist for the position of City Manager in Washington State.

Williams is one of three finalists for City Manager of Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Speaking first to KTAB/KRBC, Williams said it would take something extraordinary for him to leave Abilene, his hometown. He said he did not seek the position.

“It would be extraordinary circumstances for me to leave everything I’ve worked for,” Williams said.

Williams, who just won his second term as mayor of the Key City said it boils down to family for him when it comes to his future.

“At this stage of my life, I am aware of anything that will help my family,” Williams said. “Like anyone, would professionally, you owe it to your family to at least have a conversation.”

Williams has served as member of Abilene’s City Council for nearly 20 years.

According to Williams, he was approached by a search firm for the City of Banbridge Island. He did one interview and is now a finalist. More interviews will be conducted next week, with a final selection made in January.

As Mayor of Abilene, Williams is only paid $1 per year. His day job is serving as the Advancement and Executive Community Relations Office at Abilene Christian University, where he has worked for 23 years.

“I love Abilene, Texas,” said Williams. “It will take an awful lot for me to leave Abilene, Texas.”

Williams stressed that he is not saying he is leaving.

“I’m not saying that I’m leaving,” said Williams. “Like any professional would do, you want to at least take phone calls if it helps you family, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Williams is currently celebrating the arrival of a new grandson and celebrates 31 years of marriage to his wife on Sunday.

Further, Williams said the future of Abilene looks bright with the possibility of a big announcement concerning jobs coming soon.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said he did not have comment at the present time.

Bainbridge Island, Wash., has a population of about 25,000 and is located just west of Seattle.