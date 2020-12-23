Abilene Mayor calls for compliance to Governor’s order as Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District has received 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says he’s hopeful as the vaccines provide “more of our neighbors the opportunity to be inoculated.”

According to a social media post by Mayor Anthony Williams, the Health District received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Williams proceeded to call for compliance with the Governor’s order. “I am asking you for the next 30 days to bear down, and put partisan rhetoric aside, and be compliant to the Governor’s order,” said Mayor Anthony Williams. “It’ll be helpful in opening up businesses, & putting some of our citizens in a position that allows them with dignity a means to take care of their family, but more importantly it’s the right thing to do.”

Staff at long-term care facilities, members of the Taylor County EMS, and EMTs with the Abilene Fire Department will receive their doses first, and any remaining vaccines will then be distributed to home health care workers, hospice workers, and long-term care residents.

