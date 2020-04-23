Abilene Mayor, City Manager react to city employees testing positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene’s top civic leaders say 14 city employees are in relatively good health after testing positive for COVID-19, more than half of the comprised are health district personnel.

The revelation of positive cases falls on the same day that the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health Destrict reports a third death of the virus in Taylor county, a tragic reminder of the virus’s reach.

“It’s been a tough day, an emotional one,” said Mayor Anthony Williams via Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon.

Among the 14 infected city employees are ATCPHD and Mercy Health Care Center workers, 2 Emergency Management workers and 3 members of the Abilene Fire Department. All infected employees are self isolating and working from home.

“They’re doing well. All the symptoms are mild,” said City Manager Robert Hanna who is also self isolating after possible exposure to COVID-19 from one of his staff members.

While the county and globe continue riding the pandemic curve, Williams and Hanna are optimistic that the city will endure.

“Things will go back to normal some day and it will be because we’re a great community,” said Mayor Williams.