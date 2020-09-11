Abilene Mayor describes ‘humbling experience’ battling COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams is calling his battle with COVID-19 a “humbling experience.”

KTAB/KRBC talked with the mayor this week on Zoom more than a month after his positive test result.

At every news conference and Abilene City Council meeting since March, COVID-19 has been the topic of discussion, and leading that discussion has been Mayor Williams, who is now doing it from a first-person perspective.

“I have never really processed the fact of my own mortality,” said Mayor Williams. “That I was going to die one day.”

Williams tested positive for COVID-19 in July, not knowing the battle he would be up against.

“I lost my sense of smell, I lost my taste buds, had body aches, extreme fatigue. I had 5-6 days, I didn’t eat anything at all,” said Mayor Williams.

While his symptoms weren’t life threatening, Williams said the isolation gave him more than enough time to think.

“I was sequestered in a hotel room away from my family. No TV, no iPad was turned on,” said Williams. “You know, it’s very humbling when you think about we will all have a physical transition, and not that I didn’t know that, but I was forced to process that.”

He says he knew the impacts of the virus, but until he got it himself, he says he could have never fully understood it.

“I have a heightened respect for COVID-19,” said Williams. “When I think about, now, the 41 of our neighbors who have died here in Abilene, through which I knew, this is a serious healthcare issue for Abilene and, really, our country.”

The Mayor is still pushing the importance of keeping everybody safe, but at the same says it’s time to reopen Texas.