ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams is leading the Champion Fuel Collaboration to provide healthy food to students in seven schools within the district.

Williams says that nutrition is a key factor in keeping students successful in the classroom, and he is ensuring that these children have access to nutritious snacks and meals in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches provided by the schools by providing free dinner meals to the students at no expense to the school district or the community.

Leaders from Abilene ISD and Texas-based nonprofit Be A Champion are partnering with Mayor Williams to make meals available to all students at the participating campuses.

This program will launch in phases from March 29-April 7 and will continue during weekdays at specific times.

The participating campuses are listed below:

1. Abilene High School – 2800 N 6th St. Abilene, Texas, 79603

2. Cooper High School – 3639 Sayles Blvd, Abilene, Texas, 79605

3. ATEMS/The Lift Center – 2034 Quantum Loop, Abilene, Texas, 79602

4. Madison Middle School – 3145 Barrow St. Abilene, Texas, 79605

5. Mann Middle School – 2545 Mimosa Dr. Abilene, Texas, 79603

6. Craig Middle School – 702 S Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, Texas, 79602

7. Clack Middle School – 1610 Corsicana Ave, Abilene, Texas, 79605