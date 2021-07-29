Abilene mayor says there’s been ‘no conversation’ about mask mandates for Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says there are not current conversations about mask mandates among city leaders.

“Eighteen months in, what I have figured out is, no one really knows,” said Williams.

Williams says COVID-19 cases among young people are on the rise in Abilene.

“This week we had a 10 year old, a 5 year old, and I believe a 24 that is in ICU,” Williams said. “Additionally, a young mother under 30 tested positive, delivered, the baby is OK, she is fighting for her life.”

With the CDC currently recommending that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Mayor Williams says there have been no conversations about a mask mandate in the Key City’s future.

“Well, I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t, but I’ll say this: there has been no conversation at the council level or the city administration level for requiring a mandate for masks in Abilene,” said Williams.

Although he can’t tell the future, Williams says he does not expect city leaders to impose any mandates unless they get orders from the governor.

“I don’t want a situation to where it’s a war between those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Williams.

But if you are able, Williams says you should get the vaccine.

“I would encourage if there were not a conflict with you, to get a shot in the arm,” said Williams.

Mask mandates are off the table for both Abilene and Wylie Independent School Districts, who issued the following statements regarding the issue:

AISD says: “School districts are required to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order from May 18, 2021, that prohibits governmental entities – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating the wearing of masks or face coverings. As of July 1, 2021, masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals in the Abilene ISD.”

Wylie says: “The state doesn’t allow us to require masks. Students may wear masks if they choose to do so. Our cleaning protocols will remain in place.”