Abilene mayor says woman fighting for her life after giving birth with COVID-19, cases reach highest level in months

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Taylor County are at the highest mark since late January, and July saw the highest monthly total of COVID-19 cases since February.

Hendrick Health reports 52 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is the highest total since Jan. 26, when there were 57.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says of the 52 hospitalized, 50 of them have not been vaccinated. There are six COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU, none of whom have received the vaccine, according to the mayor.

There were 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, the most since 154 were reported on Jan. 29. The monthly total for July came to 558, the most since February, when there were 688.

Those hospitalized with the virus are 12 years younger on average than this time last year. According to the mayor, the average age of those hospitalized is currently 53 years old, while at this time last year it was 65.

There are currently 578 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the most since March 4, when there were 599.

A 23-year-old man in Taylor County died from COVID-19 last Thursday, according to the mayor, and there are a 15 year old and a 10 year old currently hospitalized with the virus.

Mayor Williams says a 29-year-old woman who gave birth while COVID-19 positive is now fighting for her life.

There are now a total of 418 deaths in Taylor County related to COVID-19.

Mayor Williams strongly encourages Abilene residents to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus.

