Abilene Mayor and school districts to hold press conference concerning coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams and local school districts are expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon.

Mayor Anthony Williams and local school districts will address the media at 4:30.

Abilene ISDDistrict officials said Superintendent Dr. David Young will speak about what the district is planning to do about school and extra-curricular activities in the coming weeks.

This week, Abilene ISD was on spring break. It already canceled all athletic competitions through Friday.

Previously, Mayor Williams said Abilene and Taylor County had not yet had any positive coronavirus tests.



