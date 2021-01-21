Abilene mayor withdraws from consideration for city manager in small Washington town

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams withdrew his name from consideration for a job as city manager in a small town in Washington State Thursday morning.

Williams was one of three finalists for City Manager of Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The mayor did not specify why he withdrew his name from consideration, but previously said it would take something extraordinary for him to leave Abilene, his hometown. He said he did not seek the position.

According to Williams, he was approached by a search firm for the City of Bainbridge Island, did one interview and became a finalist.

Williams has served as member of Abilene’s City Council for nearly 20 years.