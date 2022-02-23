ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jon Grant was one of the few Meals on Wheels volunteers making deliveries in Abilene on Wednesday.

“I usually have two routes on Wednesdays,” Grant said. This Wednesday wasn’t his typical day on the job though.

“Today I just picked up one extra route, I think there’s 40 extra routes that people weren’t able to take,” Grant said.

The icy conditions keeping other volunteers off the roads, leaving executive director of Meals on Wheels Plus, Betty Bradley fearing what comes next.

“We’re especially concerned about our over 1,200 clients that are scheduled to get a meal today and have someone check on them to make sure that they’re OK,” Bradley said.

Bradley says the conditions weren’t bad enough to close Wednesday, but they are unsure about Thursday.

“If we get more moisture and tomorrow’s even worse, it’s possible Meals on Wheels might close, but if we’re open, we’re going to need volunteers and people in the community to help us,” Bradley said.

Bradley is taking precautions, regardless.

“We sent out some special bad weather meals to our volunteers in Hamlin, Hodges, Hawley, Eula, Potosi, Winters, Ballinger and Rowena, today,” Bradley said.

If you are interested in volunteering, Bradley urges you to call Meals on Wheels at 325-672-5050 and they will help you get to work.