Abilene mechanic offers tips for flooded cars

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: A car sits stalled on a flooded street after it was inundated with water from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over […]

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several motorists found themselves stranded in floodwaters Wednesday morning after an overnight downpour in Abilene.

Abilene business owner and mechanic Danny Hogue says water can do some damage to your car if it’s not taken care of quickly.

“Abilene is not really known for their water running, drainage situation,” Hogue, owner and mechanic at Danny’s Auto Clinic says.

So what kind of damage can the water do once it’s inside your car?

“Under the carpet there’s modules, that kind of stuff. The seat, airbags, all kinds of stuff like that in there. You have to remove everything, dry it out, and generally, the modules almost always have to be replaced because they’re not really waterproof,” Hogue says.

It’s imperative you act fast, because the water can turn into mold.

“Then that turns into a whole lot of other allergy problems. The sooner you can get it out, the better. A lot of times people think they can open the windows and air out. It takes a long time for it to dry out underneath that carpet, that water stays in there for a long time, so you really need to remove it and let air get to everything,” Hogue says.

But if you can’t take your car in right away, Hogue says to let your car run for about 30 minutes to get any water out of the engine.

“It can be a really drastic problem if it’s not taken care of pretty quickly,” he says.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says when approaching a flooded area, “turn around, don’t drown.”