ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Severe storms disrupted a rather nice and sunny Sunday for the eastern half of the Big Country. At one point, there was a severe thunderstorm warning for six counties during the afternoon.

Storms continued to develop overnight into the early morning hours. A pop-up shower turned into a severe thunderstorm, leading to a tornado warning for Jones and Shackelford counties around 12:30 a.m., last until 1:30.

Just miles south of Stamford, authorities spotted a possible tornado on the ground around 12:35 Monday morning.

For Monday afternoon, a large portion of the area was under a slight-to-enhanced risk of severe storms. That means scattered-to-numerous severe thunderstorms are possible, beginning around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Areas from Abilene southeast to all of the Heartland are at the highest risk of severe storms, but areas as far west as Sweetwater and San Angelo may see severe storms.

Very large hail will be the leading hazard, with sizes expected to be in the baseball range or even larger in some storms. Damaging winds up to 75 miles per hour will have the ability to pick up small-to-medium objects and, of course, break off tree limbs.

A few tornadoes are also anticipated by the end of the day. Even though the threat is relatively low, given the tornado warning overnight, the threat will not be taken lightly.

Flooding could be a concern with the more severe storms, so try to avoid going outside once these storms begin to develop.

Storm chasers are setting up in the Big Country, expecting to get some exciting photos, videos, and chase those storms as they begin to develop.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer said he would be live streaming the storm event near Abilene Monday afternoon.

Chasers like Reed are very experienced and have the equipment to be able to go and chase storms without putting their life at risk. Do not go out in these storms and attempt to chase them yourself.

If you do happen to get some great photos and videos from a safe distance, please follow this link to share them with us!

Continue to stay weather alert. Charge all devices and weather radios and make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go. BCH meteorologists will closely monitor the area as things start to develop updating you along the way.