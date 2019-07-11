Abilene minister killed in Callahan Co. crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene minister has died after a car accident in Callahan County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 54-year-old Olin Hudson was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 Monday afternoon at 4:15.
A DPS preliminary crash report states that Hudson was traveling west on I-20 about 65 miles west of Baird when he lost control while passing another vehicle, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
He was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene Tuesday morning.
Hudson served as a minister at Wylie Church of Christ in Abilene since 1989, according to their website.
On Tuesday, the church sent the following email to members of its congregation:
It is with great sorrow, we let you know that our dear brother, Olin Hudson, passed away this morning. Please pray for Angela, his family, and loved ones during this tragic loss.
Praise be to God for Olin who fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.