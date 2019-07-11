Abilene minister killed in Callahan Co. crash

Wylie Church of Christ minister Olin Hudson has died after a car accident Monday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene minister has died after a car accident in Callahan County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 54-year-old Olin Hudson was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 Monday afternoon at 4:15.

A DPS preliminary crash report states that Hudson was traveling west on I-20 about 65 miles west of Baird when he lost control while passing another vehicle, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene Tuesday morning.

Hudson served as a minister at Wylie Church of Christ in Abilene since 1989, according to their website.

On Tuesday, the church sent the following email to members of its congregation: