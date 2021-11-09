Abilene mom drives to Dallas to get her kids vaccinated against COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Now that children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, one Abilene mom made extra efforts to ensure her kids were vaccinated as soon as possible.

Abilene mom Stacy Schulz says she immediately wanted to vaccinate her kids when the CDC approved a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for their age group.

“I have been waiting for this for quite a long time,” Schulz said.

Her daughter has asthma, making COVID-19 a serious threat to her health, so the pandemic limited the activities in which both of her kids could participate.

“We haven’t been able to take part in any indoor activities that masks aren’t required, which is most activities these days,” Schulz said.

So when she couldn’t find the shot locally, Schulz took other measures.

“As soon as I verified that they had them, we hopped in the car and made our way to Dallas to get the kids vaccinated,” Schulz said.

Shots are now available in Abilene by scheduling an appointment with a doctor or with the city.

A vaccine clinic will be offered for kids ages 5-11 on November 17 at the Abilene Convention Center from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.