Abilene mom of 2 and wife remembered by loved ones with a celebration of life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family is mourning the loss of a mother, sister, friend, and wife through a celebration, something they say she would have wanted.

“It’s hard to put in words to you how I feel but my heart is definitely cracked,” said Wyatt Robinson, Lindsey Phelps’s uncle.

Mother of 2, Lindsey Phelps passed away at 37 years old, waiting for a double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19.

“COVID has affected all of us because we were allowed, then we’re allowed to see her for a little while. And it’s just been a tragic year for the entire country, with all this that’s going on,” said Robinson.

Abilene family members sticking by her side, even traveling to 2 out-of-state hospitals, in Oklahoma, then Chicago.

The news of Lindsey’s passing came a day before her planned benefit event at Play Faire Park, set to help their family out with medical bills.

“We came and assembled this giant group of people and this amazing amount of energy to encourage, and uplift, and sustain the family while she’s waiting for a lung transplant. And then she just lost the fight,” said a friend of the family, Tony Barker.

Barker says the overwhelming support of the community made the event possible.

“It hurts, and it might help to know that people are helping, that people are hurting with them, feeling with them, and walking with them on their journey of healing,” said Barker.

Even with a heavy heart, Robinson says it meant the world that Abileneans showed their support for Lindsey and her family.

“It shows me that Abilene’s got a big heart. Folks come out for people that they don’t even know to try and help them the best they can under tragic conditions. It’s just a beautiful thing to me.”

Robinson expresses how important it is for everyone to take care of their loved ones saying, “if you love them, hug them, because you might be able to be with them tomorrow.”

If you would like to help in easing the finical burden on the Phelps family as they lay Lindsey to rest, you can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.