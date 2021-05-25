Abilene mother of five graduates 10 years after quitting high school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Graduation season is still in full swing, as 23 adults graduated Tuesday morning with their high school equivalencies.

This group includes Andrea Penley, who quit high school a decade ago and proudly received her diploma at the West Central Adult Graduation in Abilene.

Since then, the Abilene native has become a mother of five children who are all currently under the age of 10.

Penley spent three months working towards her diploma, with her efforts dampened by COVID-19 restrictions and a busy home life, but on Tuesday she got to celebrate the fruits of her labor with her father and husband.

Penley said that she did it for her children.

“I think it just goes to prove that they can do anything, so that they can see that even if it takes 10 years later, it can be done with all the obstacles of life,” Penley said.

In order to graduate, each student must take four different tests on four different subjects and score at least a 145 on each.