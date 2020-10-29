ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Abilene Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the scene at Grape and Jameson streets shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, where a motorcycle and truck had a collision.
Officials at the scene say the motorcycle was being pursued by an unmarked Taylor County Sheriff’s unit heading north on Grape, when it ran into a pickup it was trying to pass.
The rider was hospitalized with severe injuries, and is currently in critical condition.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.
- Woman in labor refuses hospital until husband drives her to polling place first
- Fauci: Life as we knew it won’t return until ‘many, many months’ into 2021
- Abilene-Taylor County in the red zone, community leaders ask public to help slow surge of COVID-19 cases
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing while running from law enforcement in Abilene
- Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida