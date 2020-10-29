Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing while running from law enforcement in Abilene

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at Grape and Jameson streets shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, where a motorcycle and truck had a collision.

Officials at the scene say the motorcycle was being pursued by an unmarked Taylor County Sheriff’s unit heading north on Grape, when it ran into a pickup it was trying to pass.

The rider was hospitalized with severe injuries, and is currently in critical condition.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News