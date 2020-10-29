Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing while running from law enforcement in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at Grape and Jameson streets shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, where a motorcycle and truck had a collision.

Officials at the scene say the motorcycle was being pursued by an unmarked Taylor County Sheriff’s unit heading north on Grape, when it ran into a pickup it was trying to pass.

The rider was hospitalized with severe injuries, and is currently in critical condition.

