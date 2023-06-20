ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After more than 30 years in business, McKay’s Bakery will permanently close its doors at the end of July. The bakery has been a beloved staple of Abilene, and it will be dearly missed.

Owner Amy Riley took over the business in 2014 after its founders retired. Although, Riley knows the founders best as “Mom and Dad.”

“I hate to say goodbye, but it is the best thing for us. This bakery has served its purpose for our family and for the families of Abilene,” said Riley.

Since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Riley said the business had been struggling with staffing issues. She made the tough decision to close its second location on South 14th street in 2021.

Now operating with limited employees at its downtown storefront, McKay’s Bakery reduced its hours, and began closing on Sundays and Mondays. As the only cake decorator, Riley said she often worked 12-hour days. Even so, all those efforts were not enough to stay open.

“We’re just so short-staffed, and we can’t get people,” Riley explained. “I haven’t had two applications all year for people that wanted to work, and so, bottom line is we’re closing due to staffing.”

Facing inflation, Riley told KTAB/KRBC she only raised her prices once but made it her mission to keep things affordable. She said she’s deciding to close, end on a good note, and remember the business in a positive light.

“I’d rather go out on a high, charging what I feel comfortable charging, than have to double my prices just to stay afloat,” detailed Riley.

Thankful for all the memories over the years, this second-generation baker said she has been proud to have worked with amazing employees and see generations of customers come into her family business in these last 30 years.

“It is time for us to take care of us, and we’re glad that the people can see that, and our employees can see it, and they know and understand this is the best decision for us,” Riley reasoned.

Founded September 19, 1991 by Dianne and Bobby Green, the business officially moved into its famous Cypress Street location downtown in 1993.

“We struggled a lot when I was a child. This bakery made it possible for us to have the lives we have now, and it caused us to dream bigger,” shared Riley. “I hope the community can celebrate that with us.”

As a family business, Riley said almost every member of the family has worked in the bakery in some shape or form. When making the decision to close, she admitted to being a bit nervous to tell her parents. Luckily, she said her family has always been encouraging, and they supported her decision to let go.

“I saw them work hard my whole life and I’m so grateful they taught me what they taught me,” Riley fondly recalled. “They taught me how to work hard… And that has served the community of Abilene for a long time.”

Ready to turn her own page to start that next chapter, Riley said her family was on board the whole time and just as ready as she is.

“My family is as close and tight as it is because it’s just special. We’re planning on moving on together,” added Riley.

McKay’s Bakery will officially close Saturday July 29. For the next six weeks, the staff will continue to serve all their pastries, including their famous thumbprint and Neiman Marcus cookies for all to enjoy.

No official plans have been made yet, but Riley said she plans on throwing some kind of sendoff for the community and her family on McKay’s last operating day to thank everyone involved in keeping the business open the last 32 years.