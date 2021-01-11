Abilene movie theatre closed temporarily in order to ‘consolidate operations’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A popular movie theatre in Abilene is closed temporarily due to restructuring within the business.
In an email sent to customers, Century 12 Abilene says they will be temporarily closed as they consolidate operations for theatres in the area.
The email says Cinemark Abilene and XD on East Overland Trail in Abilene will still be operational.
There is currently no estimate for when the theatre might reopen.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact Cinemark by clicking here.
The email that was sent to customers reads as follows:
Dear Guest,
To better align with your community’s moviegoing demand in this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is consolidating operations for theatres in your area. During this time, Century 12 Abilene will temporarily close, and we invite you to visit Cinemark Abilene and XD, located at 672 East Overland Trail, Abilene, TX for your next moviegoing experience.
As soon as we are able, we will update you on our reopening plans. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at cinemark.com/contact-us.
Thank you,
Cinemark Guest Services