Abilene movie theatre closed temporarily in order to ‘consolidate operations’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A popular movie theatre in Abilene is closed temporarily due to restructuring within the business.

In an email sent to customers, Century 12 Abilene says they will be temporarily closed as they consolidate operations for theatres in the area.

The email says Cinemark Abilene and XD on East Overland Trail in Abilene will still be operational.

There is currently no estimate for when the theatre might reopen.

