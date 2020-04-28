Abilene musicians to provide 100% proceeds of new song to elderly in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene songwriters and recording artists, Mark Powell and Jerrod Medulla will be personally providing the elderly in the Big Country with a week’s worth of food and drinks with the proceeds from their new song to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the artists, they will be going on a “Spread the Good Tour,” which involves taking proceeds of their downloaded new single “How Good You’ve Got It” and partnering with many corporate food companies and local restaurants.
“For every 15 downloads of the single “How Good You’ve Got It”, one elderly couple will receive 2 hot dinners, snacks, and beverages for an entire week.”
Mark Powell and Jerrod Medulla will be personally delivering the supplies at the end of each week and expected to deliver more than 300 within the coming weeks.
“Spread the Good” is a community effort that includes the following Partners: HEB, United Market Street, Frito Lay, Nabisco, Peet’s Coffee, Crazy Water, Mrs. Bairds, Pepperidge Farm, Little Debbie, Flowers Bread, The Shed, The Local, Sharon’s BBQ, Golden Chick, Lytle Land & Cattle Co., Stillwater BBQ, Smith Entertainment, Stormy Cooper Media, and Pink Goose Media.
Fellow musicians Stormy Cooper (bass- Roger Creager), Lyndon Hughes (drums- Hill Country Band), Travis Bishop (keyboard- Neil McCoy), Chrissy Phillips (vocals- Della Rose), Dave Hobbs and Chris Sanchez (bass – Mark Powell Band), also joined the charitable project with Mark Powell and Jerrod Medulla. Due to the current COVID19 environment, all parts were recorded and videoed from remote locations and produced from the Stormy Cooper Media and Pink Goose Media studios.
You can click HERE for the link to download the song, or go to https://markpowellmusic.com/shop
