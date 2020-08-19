Abilene nanny describes Nelson Park incident with kids that caused social media stir

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – A nanny who says a woman tried to grab one of the kids she was watching at Nelson Park on Tuesday is recalling the events that caused quite a stir on social media.

Brandy Delgadillo, who has been a nanny for 4 years, says everything was fine as she and the kids she was watching were at Nelson Park Tuesday morning around 10.

“We’re sitting on this bench playing. The kids have been here for a good 20-25 minutes playing by themselves,” she said.

But then an uneasy figure she saw out of the corner of her eye caught her attention. She says it was a lady with no kids who was just staring at them.

“She walks straight over, ‘Hey,’ and she went to grab her,” Delgadillo says. “I was on this side of the bench and reached around and grabbed Roslin into Garland and said, ‘Atticus, let’s get our chips,’ and we walked straight over to our vehicle.”

Quickly loading the kids up, she took pictures of the lady, warned nearby families of what she said just happened before calling the police.

Abilene police commended those actions Wednesday afternoon.

“She did exactly what we prescribe,” Chief Stan Standridge said at a Wednesday news conference.

He said at this time they’ve identified the suspect, but no criminal charges are being filed.

“I have concern,” he said. “With that said, having concern and being able to arrest for a criminal offense? Two different things.”

Chief Standridge said Facebook has been circulating rumors regarding the situation.

“We do not have a kidnapping,” he said. “We don’t even have an attempted kidnapping at this point.”

Standridge also spoke of three separate reported incidents in which citizens were concerned, none of which he said were considered attempted kidnappings.

“What we have is some deeply concerning behaviors by different individuals on completely unrelated incidents,” he said.