ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash with the U.S. Navy will be among the three Navy tactical squadrons flying over State Farm Stadium in Glandale, Arizona for this year’s Super Bowl LVII.

Lt. Ash graduated from Wylie High School with the Class of 2008. From there, she went on to graduate from Texas Tech University in 2012.

Serving in the Navy for the last eight years, Lt. Ash said it was her Abilene upbringing that taught her the values needed to succeed in the military.

“I learned that hard work, initiative and determination will get you far,” Lt. Ash told the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “You can be the best person on a team, but the best leaders and team players are the ones who use their actions to speak for themselves.”

As according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach:

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of VFA-97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Lt. Ash added, “Serving in the Navy is an opportunity to serve my country, while flying tactical aircraft in locations all around the world.”

This 57th big game is scheduled to begin Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. CST, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.