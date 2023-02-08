ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Trips to the beauty supply store is a regular occurrence for many. Whether you’re going to pick up a new shampoo or restocking on another hair product, the beauty industry means big business. For people with black or ethnic hair, it can be difficult to find the products you need at stores like Sally and Ulta Beauty.

Abilene native Jetquetta Glacken decided to help diversity the industry after hearing from friends who drove to the metroplex to find the right products. She is making her mark by opening Beauty Plug TX, a black owned beauty supply store. Although the business is still new, she is taking in requests from customers about products they want to see on the shelves.

“We’ve grown a lot since we opened and brought in a lot of products that we’ve taken in from customers to bring in, so I’m really excited about that,” said Glacken.

Beauty supply stores provide a safe place for women to talk all things hair, makeup, and health. Glacken said she even has moms who come in for advice on how to do their kids hair.

“It feels great to be able to offer our experience to moms who wouldn’t know what to use on their kid’s hair. Their kid’s hair is a totally different texture than theirs,” expressed Glacken.

Andre Gwinn Sr., from the Black Chamber of Commerce, said he knows the impact small businesses have on the economy from providing jobs to keeping funds in the Big Country. He shared that it’s important to support black owned businesses, so the owners can leave a legacy behind for future generations to enjoy.

“I think it’s great to see others take their destiny into their own hands and provide their own income, their own stability, while leaving a legacy they can leave behind for their children,” Gwinn expressed.

As a mom of three girls, Glacken knows firsthand the importance of representation, especially in the beauty industry.

“You’re bringing them somewhere where their hair is celebrated. There’s this whole store of just specifically for their hair and it’s a good experience,” said Glacken.

Beauty Plug TX will celebrate its one-year anniversary in May. It is located at 3556 North 6th Street in the Westwood Plaza.