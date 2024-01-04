ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene neighborhood is taking its fight to the Abilene City Council after a new Starbucks location has started construction on Buffalo Gap Road.

People living near the Starbucks being constructed in the 5300 block of Buffalo Gap Road said they can already hear the traffic and even drive-thru orders from the restaurant in the area.

The property owner asked the Abilene Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone all of the property to general retail, not just the property where Starbucks is now under construction. This would allow for a business with a drive-thru to be located on the property. During a Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting, community members opposed this proposal.

The people who live in the area are looking for a neighborhood retail zoning for the back of the property that would only allow for less intensive business. The Planning & Zoning Commission voted to send it to the Abilene City Council with a general retail recommendation on the entire property. The Abilene City Council will have the final vote before the property is rezoned.