Abilene neighborhood makes some noise for International Firefighters’ Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A caring commotion livened the evening air Monday as neighbors clanked pots and cheered in support of their firefighters at Abilene Fire Station #5.

The appreciation celebration was organized by Debbie and Mark Riggs who live in the same neighborhood of the fire station. The couple say the presence of the live savers gives them comfort they appreciate.

“They are taking care of us,” said Debbie. “When that truck goes by there’s something about station 5 that we feel ownership with and we’re just really grateful.”

Those in attendance showed up with homemade signs and desserts to leave with the first responders, Captain Tye Brooks says the display was touching.

“It’s overwhelming the support that this neighborhood gives. We can see some pretty rough stuff but knowing the difference we make in people’s lives makes it worthwhile,” said Captain Brooks.