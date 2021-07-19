Abilene Neighborhood Services looking to help eligible residents with home repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With home repair prices increasing by the day, the Abilene Neighborhood Services team is looking to step in and help those who can’t afford it.

Division Manager Leticia Reeves says they are looking to help with roofing, plumbing and siding repairs for those eligible.

With recent changes to the qualifications, close to 80% of residents are eligible to receive this help, courtesy of the City of Abilene.

“There’s more of an opportunity, so really just depends on the household size. We list all of our income guidelines on our website as well as on the application,” Reeves said.

Reeves says you must provide proof of residency when applying through utility bills, as well as provide proof that you are the owner of the property listed.